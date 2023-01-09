Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Purchases 2 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,295 ($99.94) per share, for a total transaction of £165.90 ($199.88).

Judges Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:JDG opened at GBX 8,260 ($99.52) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £526.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5,303.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,975.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,707.64. Judges Scientific plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,940 ($71.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,800 ($106.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

