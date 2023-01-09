Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $42,558.25 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

