Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Sells $14,198.40 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $14,198.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,765.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Insmed Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of Insmed stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. Mizuho began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
See Also
