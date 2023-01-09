Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.92 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

