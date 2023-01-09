iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,942 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $39,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $141.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.