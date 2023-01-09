J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after purchasing an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

