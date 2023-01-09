J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.0% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

