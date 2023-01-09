Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,372 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,011,512.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,152 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,238 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

