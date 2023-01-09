Janney Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

XOM opened at $110.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.