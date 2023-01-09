Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after buying an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $243.02 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

