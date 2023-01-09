Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $5.95 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 517,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.2 %

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

