Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

