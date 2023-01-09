Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,771 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

SEIC stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

