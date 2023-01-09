Kwmg LLC Buys 707 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $7,075,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $404.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

