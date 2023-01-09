Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $41,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Leidos Price Performance

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.