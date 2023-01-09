Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 5,875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.53 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

