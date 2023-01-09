Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,959 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $36,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $72.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

