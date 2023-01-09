Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,873 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.