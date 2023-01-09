Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 484.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Magna International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

