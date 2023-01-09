Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $302.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

