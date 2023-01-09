MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

MarketAxess stock opened at $314.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

