Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1,104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. Analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

