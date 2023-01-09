Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

