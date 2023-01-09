McAdam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 142.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

