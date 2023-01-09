McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.30 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

