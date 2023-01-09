Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 124,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 3.8 %

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $636.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.