Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $37,231.70 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $158.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

