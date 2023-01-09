MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 1,177.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,054 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLKN. Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.44. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

