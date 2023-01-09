Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 11,678 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.