Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 3,633 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

