Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 439.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 30.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

