Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $208.89 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

