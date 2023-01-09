Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.50 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 247.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after buying an additional 132,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.31 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

