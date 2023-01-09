Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 461.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 148,605 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 70.0% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 75,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 421.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 264,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 213,476 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

