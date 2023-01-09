Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,242,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,273,000 after purchasing an additional 275,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $114.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $123.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

