Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 2,466,186 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 1,246.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466,186 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 48.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

