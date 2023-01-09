Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 2,714 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $315.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.85 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $553.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

