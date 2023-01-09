Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 3,966 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $300.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average is $279.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $341.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

