Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 4,398,110 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4,920.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 412,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $340,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,053,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,828,000 after purchasing an additional 182,168 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.7% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,176,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

