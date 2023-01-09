Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

