Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 23,764 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Trading Up 3.5 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE WELL opened at $69.78 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.