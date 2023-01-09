Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 8,929 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $67.60 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.