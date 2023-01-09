Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

