Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 600.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $229.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

