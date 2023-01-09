Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 40.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 81,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $176.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

