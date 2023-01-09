Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,736 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

