Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 14,787 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

XOM stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

