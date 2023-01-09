Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,092 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $2,622,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 335,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $52.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

