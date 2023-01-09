NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,056 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.02.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

