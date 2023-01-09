Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 1,477.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772,400 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in NIO by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in NIO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 928,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,738,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.